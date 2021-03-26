No 15-day break for India cricketers before IPL

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian team, who have had a hectic season so far and will continue to play non-stop cricket through this year, are going to get very little break going into the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on April 9. The India-England ODI series that ends on March 28 will signal the end of an exhausting four-month international calendar for India. During this period, India played two major opponents -- Australia and England in full-fledged series.



However, within nine days of the ongoing ODI series finishing, India players will get into IPL mode, playing the lucrative but taxing tournament for over 50 days. The Lodha Committee recommendations had suggested a 15-day gap between an international series and IPL, both at the start and at the end. IANS

