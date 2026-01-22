No info on Scotland being approached as replacement: BCCI sources

New Delhi: As the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to make a final decision on Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup , BCCI sources said they have no information about Scotland being approached as a replacement if Bangladesh refuses to travel to India, adding that the global governing body “will decide what it deems best for cricket”.

Bangladesh have reportedly refused to play their T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns, and have asked the ICC to move their fixtures to Sri Lanka, the co-hosting nation. This follows the BCCI’s direction for Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026 amid prevailing political tensions between the two countries.

It has also been learnt that Bangladesh suggested to the ICC that it be moved to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, which plays its group matches in Sri Lanka. However, the ICC has reportedly assured Ireland that no such move will be made.

“There is no information with us on Scotland being approached as a replacement. The ICC should decide what it deems best for cricket. Several unverified reports are doing the rounds on social media, and people should rely only on official confirmation,” BCCI sources told IANS.

The ICC officials are irked by the BCB’s stance, as they understand the BCB has assured them there is no security threat to Bangladesh. The ICC has also made clear to Bangladesh that if they withdraw, it will nominate a replacement team, with Scotland currently next in line based on rankings.

Scotland are the highest-ranked side and the highest-ranked team that did not qualify for the World Cup, according to various media reports. They will be the ones who can replace Bangladesh if the ICC decides to take that step.

However, with the event schedule already finalised, the ICC has reportedly been firm in its stance against changing the World Cup schedule and allowing Bangladesh to play in Sri Lanka, and has conveyed the same to the BCB during its interactions over the weekend. (IANS)

Also Read: India defeat New Zealand by 48 runs, take 1-0 lead in five-match T20I series