No sir, I am a fast bowler! Prasidh Krishna

NEW DELHI: M. Krishna Prasad, an interior decorator in Bengaluru, is living his dream that was curtailed due to a bike accident injury, through his nephew M. Prasidh Krishna, the latest fast bowling sensation.

On Tuesday night, Krishna Prasad, a maternal uncle of Prasidh Krishna, and the entire extended family had gathered at the new India pace bowler's house in the Padmanabhanagar locality of Bengaluru, exchanged bars of Mysore Pak sweet, and loud cheers that forced neighbours to walk in to first complain. On realising the significance of the occasion, the neighbours soon joined in the fun as Prasidh Krishna picked wicket after wicket to leave England reeling in the first ODI in Pune. He finished with four wickets for 54 runs in India's 66-run win.

"We had gathered at his home with his parents. We must have been around 15 people. We raised a din. No one wanted to go anywhere in England's innings," Prasad says on phone even as he attends people who come to his shop, located about one-and-a-half kilometres from Prasidh Krishna's home.

"Everyone is coming to my shop to congratulate me. I am getting outstation calls too. People are asking 'where is the party?' I ask them what they want. They say, 'a coffee would do'. I say what is coffee; you can have anything you want. Everything is on me today," says the proud uncle even as he dabbles with his duties of visiting a house for decoration and attending customers at his shop. Prasad has a major role to play in his Prasidh Krishna's career. His sister, pace bowler Krishna's mother, is a state level volleyball player.

Krishna Prasad, 52, himself was a useful pace bowling all-rounder at city's Mountjoy Cricket Club before he met an accident while riding bike. The accident meant a rod had to be inserted in his right leg and he could not play anymore. At the time, Prasidh Krishna was growing and beginning to play at his Carmel school academy. Former Karnataka player Srinivas Murthy, who was coaching at Carmel school, was the first to tell Prasad about his nephew's potential.

"He started playing and doing well for school when he was in eighth standard. A few years later, Srinivas Murthy told me that he needs to play club cricket. So, I brought him over to Mountjoy and within six months to a year, he began making an impression. The secretary of the club, BK Ravi, gave him plenty of opportunities," recalls Krishna Prasad. Ravi recalls an interesting incident in Prasidh Krishna's early years.

"When he came to the camp, he was a lanky, tall guy. Normally, when we see a tall guy, we just hand him the ball. What do you want to bowl, I asked him. He said, 'I want to bowl fast'. We told him that there was no fast bowler in India; they all are medium-fast. But he reiterated, 'no sir, I am a fast bowler!" recalls Ravi who says that his arrival changed the fortunes of the club in a couple of years. The club had been struggling in the second division.

"He was bowling a bit quick for his age. We were very impressed with his action. Also, he was always very charged up, whenever he would get a not out decision, he would be charged up and ask why it wasn't given. It showed that he was always in the game," added Ravi, who himself is a national level umpire.

"His performances helped us move to the first division of the league and he was unplayable on the matting wickets in the season that saw us move up to the top tier of the league. The steep bounce he got troubled batsmen so much that players from other teams would come to me and say jokingly 'why are you playing him, give him a break'," says Ravi. (IANS)

Also Read: 1st ODI: Shikhar misses ton; Virat Kohli, Rahul, Krunal Pandya hit half-centuries

Also Watch: BJP Candidates' campaign hits top gear at Moran







