Noah Lyles wins gold in 100 meters at Paris Olympics to become fastest man

Noah Lyles of the United States won an enthralling and dramatic men's Olympic men's 100 metres final by fractions of a second in a time of 9.79 on Sunday.
 PARIS: Noah Lyles of the United States won an enthralling and dramatic men's Olympic men's 100 metres final by fractions of a second in a time of 9.79 on Sunday. Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took the silver in the same time and Fred Kerley of the US claimed bronze in 9.81.

It was the first time an American had won the title since Justin Gatlin in 2004 and Lyles raised his arms in triumph to wild cheers from the packed crowd at the Stade de France as his name appeared at the top of the standings.

He made a slower start out of the blocks than his rivals but accelerated through the finish to clinch victory by five thousandths of a second. Agencies

Results of the men’s 100 meters:

1 Noah Lyles, USA 9.79

2 Kishane Thompson, Jamaica 9.79

3 Fred Kerley, USA 9.81

4 Akani Simbine, South Africa 9.82

5 Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy 9.85

6 Letsile Tebogo, Botswana 9.86

7 Kenny Bednarek, USA  9.88

8 Oblique Seville, Jamaica 9.91

Medals Tally

Country         G    S   B    T

1. USA         19  26  26  71

2. China       19    15 11  45

3. France       12   14 18  44

4. Australia   12   11 8   31

5. GB             10  12 15 37   

6.S. Korea      10  7   7   24

7. Japan         9    5  10  24

8. Italy            7   10 5    22

9. N’lands      6    5   4    15

10.Germany   5    5   2   12

57. India         0    0   3    3

