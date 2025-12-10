Nonkululeko Mlaba Nears Top Spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Dubai: South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been rewarded for some strong efforts against Ireland as she made major gains on the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Mlaba has three wickets at an average of just 11.33 through the first two matches of the three-game series, and the left-armer has jumped up four places to sixth overall on the latest rankings for T20I bowlers as a result.

The rise has moved Mlaba to a total of 705 rating points, with the 25-year-old spinner now just 31 points behind Australia seamer and number one-ranked T20I bowler Annabel Sutherland at the top of the rankings, as per ICC.

Mlaba isn't the only player from South Africa to make gains on the latest rankings update, with a host of their players rewarded for the 2-0 series scoreline on home soil against Ireland.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk rises two spots to 45th overall on the rankings for T20I bowlers following four scalps from two matches, while Chloe Tryon jumps 12 places to 49th on the same list. Tryon (up seven spots to 12th) makes gains on the rankings for T20I all-rounders, as does teammate Sune Luus (up nine places to 23rd) following her four wickets and 118 runs from the two matches in the series thus far.

Luus has scores of 81 and 37 from two innings and makes up seven rungs to move to 41st overall on the list for T20I batters. Former South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk re-enters the rankings for T20I batters in 82nd place following her return to international cricket, while Ireland's Leah Paul gains nine places to move to 67th on the same list after a pair of good scores against the Proteas.

Australia's Beth Mooney remains out in front as the number one batter, with South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt closing to within 50 rating points of the left-hander in fifth overall following scores of 115* and 22 against Ireland. (ANI)

