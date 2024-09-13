NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to start Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC head into the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on the back of winning the first trophy in the club’s history after their Durand Cup triumph last month. The Highlanders defeated defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in penalties in the final, and that should give the team ample confidence as they look to better their seventh-place finish from the ISL in the last term.

Talking to the media person on club’s media day the coach of NEUFC Juan Pedro Benali said, “Right now, our entire focus is on the first game against Mohammedan Sporting. We are not thinking beyond that. We want to have our heads held high up in confidence, but at the same time we want to keep our feet on the ground.”

Benali shared insights about the mood inside the dressing room, reiterating that all their needs are well taken care of by the management. He stated that the team is maintaining a calm and positive outlook ahead of the campaign. The tactician hailed the familial spirit in the NorthEast United setup and clarified that his mental outlook going into the ISL 2024-25 is fresh and geared up for success.

Meanwhile NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane, who joined the team last season after a 10-year-long stint with Bengaluru FC, expressed that the Durand Cup success is a testament to the strong mentality of the Highlanders. He mentioned that they overcame the odds to clinch the title and quipped that the result would inspire several teams in the Indian footballing landscape.

“Our Durand Cup success will give a lot of motivation to players, coaches, and teams alike. We were up against the Mohun Bagan SuperGiant team that had several Indian national team players. We were at the Salt Lake Stadium, which was filled with 35,000 Mohun Bagan supporters. At least in the Kolkata Derby, the allegiances of the fans are divided between two teams, but here they were all Mohun Bagan fans. In such a situation for us to come back from 2-0 down at half-time, shows that mentality of our players and the coach,” Tamhane said.

The event was also attended by captain Migule Zabaco Tome, Parthiv Gogoi and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh.

NorthEast United FC will begin their ISL 2024-25 campaign against Mohammedan SC in Kolkata on Monday, The match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

