Nortje, Elgar put Proteas on top, Sri Lanka in deep trouble

JOHANNESBURG: South African seamer Anrich Nortje claimed a career-best six-wicket haul and opener Dean Elgar backed it up with an unbeaten 92 runs as the home team forged an early advantage over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second Test.



Nortje made full use of seamer-friendly conditions at The Wanderers Stadium for a return of 6-56 off 14.3 overs as Sri Lanka collapsed from 71-1 to be dismissed for 157 before tea on Sunday.

Elgar then set about consolidating the advantage as he moved tantalisingly close to a century at the close of play, steering South Africa to 148 for one wicket in reply – trailing by just nine runs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 157 (Kusal Perera 60, Wanindu Hasaranga 29, Anrich Nortje 6-56); South Africa 148/1 (Dean Elgar 92*, Rassie van der Dussen 40*, Asitha Fernando 1-30). Agencies



