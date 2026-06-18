Norway Achieve Unprecedented Feat at FIFA World Cup

Massachusetts: It marked one of the rarest moments in football's history as Norway became the first team in FIFA World Cup to field three sons of former World Cup players in the same match, during the ongoing edition of the showpiece event in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Notably, Norway's Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, and Kristian Thorstvedt featured in the match against Iraq on Tuesday (local time), marking a historic moment. Remarkably, 32 years earlier, at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Norway had also fielded Alf-Inge Haaland (Erling Haaland's father), Goran Sorloth (Alexander Sorloth's father), and Erik Thorstvedt (Kristian Thorstvedt's father) together in their match against Italy on June 23, 1994.(ANI).

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