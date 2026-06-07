Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa, Assaubayeva Claim Top Honours

Oslo: Norway Chess 2026 concluded with an exciting final round, as Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu secured the title with a decisive classical win. Bibisara Assaubayeva, meanwhile, won the women’s tournament well before her final-round contest.

Entering the round half a point behind Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa understood that a win could significantly improve his chances of surpassing the leader. Playing with White against Vincent Keymer, the Indian grandmaster capitalized on his opportunity and achieved an important victory. This full 3-point win brought Praggnanandhaa to 18 points and earned him the top spot.

Wesley So, who led the tournament into the final day, drew his classical game against Alireza Firouzja in a balanced encounter. So ultimately won the Armageddon game, earning the additional points. Firouzja finished third after performing strongly throughout the Oslo tournament.

The final game between World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju concluded with a victory for Carlsen. The Norwegian grandmaster persisted through a lengthy struggle and finished the tournament on a high note.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu clinched victory at Norway Chess 2026 after Round 10, accumulating 18 points. Wesley So secured second place with 17 points, and Alireza Firouzja finished third with 15.5 points.

Bibisara Assaubayeva had already clinched the Norway Chess Women 2026 title with one round remaining, and the last day confirmed her leading position after an exceptional tournament in Oslo.

The final round featured three crucial classical games, eliminating the need for Armageddon tiebreakers in Norway Chess Women. Reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun beat Assaubayeva with White, marking the end of her unbeaten streak in classical games during this event.

Zhu Jiner concluded her tournament with a significant classical win against Humpy Koneru. This victory earned her second place, just half a point behind Assaubayeva. Anna Muzychuk also finished well, beating Divya Deshmukh in classical chess to secure third place.

Following the conclusion of Round 10, Bibisara Assaubayeva emerges as the winner of Norway Chess Women 2026 with 16.5 points. Zhu Jiner secures second place with 16 points, and Anna Muzychuk finishes third with 15 points.

After winning, Praggnanandhaa shared that his mother’s advice just before the second half of the tournament proved to be remarkably prophetic, as he successfully executed one of the tournament’s most significant comebacks.

“She told ‘it is a new month you will play well and I said ‘ok it is one of those things that mom says and then I win four games straight, I think mom knows something,” he said after the win.

“It all came my way and I also think I started to play more in control, which is always very good. I decided that I will play a little faster than I was doing. In every game, I had time advantage and was able to make decent quality moves,” he stated, when asked what he thought was the key behind the resurgence.

“A few moves before the end I knew I was going to win. But I also wanted to make sure, I just could not think of anything once I played knight e6; I was just moving with my hand. Because when you get a winning position it is nearly impossible to make a mistake but I was still very concerned. It was only after he resigned that I relaxed. Whenever you win any tournament, you are happy. And to win this tournament when Magnus is playing is really special. And then to win this way, it’s more than special. I am just super happy,” Praggnanandhaa added. IANS

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