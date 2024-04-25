Norway striker Erling Haaland ruled out of Manchester City’s crucial trip to Brighton

LONDON: Manchester City’s Premier League title bid has suffered a blow after Norway striker Erling Haaland was ruled out of Thursday’s crucial clash at Brighton.

Haaland missed City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday due to a muscle injury sustained in the Champions League quarter-final exit against Real Madrid last week.

City’s leading scorer, who has 20 Premier League goals this season, is yet to recover and will not make the trip to the Amex Stadium as the champions look to close the gap on leaders Arsenal.

City boss Pep Guardiola insisted Haaland’s injury was not serious and he could come back into contention in time for Sunday’s game against Nottingham Forest. Agencies

