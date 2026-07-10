Noskova Defeats Kostyuk, Joins Muchova in Historic All-Czech Wimbledon Final

LONDON: Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech women’s Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday. After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova’s victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel.

Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, looked calm and composed throughout and took the opening set as she pounced on a poor service game by Kostyuk at 4-5.

She got ahead early in the second set only for Kostyuk to briefly spark into life but clinched victory in one hour and 19 minutes.

Earlier, Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova bested American Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10) in a three-set thriller to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

A first appearance in the summit clash is coming rather late for the 29-year-old from Czechia. A French Open finalist in 2023, a two-time US Open (2023 and 2024) and a one-time Australian Open (2021) semifinalist, Wimbledon was an anomaly.

In fact, she had exited in the first round in each of the last four editions. But that dismal record now stands emphatically corrected, as the tenth seed battled past a spirited Gauff, even saving a match-point in the nerve-wracking deciding set tie-break.

Moreover, Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev defeated sixth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to reach semifinals on Wednesday. Agencies

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