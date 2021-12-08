Not impossible to beat Australia at Gabba:Jos Buttler

BRISBANE: On the eve of the first Test of the 2021-22 Ashes, England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler on Tuesday said that it's not impossible to beat Australia at Gabba, where the hosts have an intimidating record over the years.



"Any time you come and play in Australia as an England team it's a huge challenge, history tells you that. That makes it exciting. Australia tend to play well here (Brisbane) but they obviously lost to India recently at this venue, which proves it's not impossible to beat them here," Cricbuzz quoted Buttler as saying.

"We know that to be able to do that we have to perform close to our best as a side. We focus a lot on ourselves - the opposition are a fantastic team - but we know if we bring our A game we will be there or thereabouts," he added. IANS

