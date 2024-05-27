‘Not injured’: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on pulling out of Ostrava meet

New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has clarified that he is ‘not injured’ and pulled out of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet as a precautionary measure to keep himself risk-free in the Olympic year.

The 26-year-old athlete has to issue an update on his health after the organisers said in the official statement that Neeraj has sustained an injury during the training which will restrict his participation in the event that is scheduled to commence on May 28.

“Hello everyone! Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury,” Neeraj clarified via Instagram story.

“Just to clarify I am not injured but I don’t want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take this decision. Once I feel it’s fully recovered, I will get back to competitions. Thank you for your support,” he added.

Earlier, the organizers said Neeraj picked up an injury in adductor muscle while training two weeks ago. He will only attend the athlete meet as a guest.

“Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle), he will not be able to throw in Ostrava,” the organisers had earlier said in a statement. IANS

