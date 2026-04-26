‘Nothing Bigger Than India’: Krunal Pandya Hints at Return After RCB Show

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya reflected on his ultimate goal, stating that his aim has always been to play for India and stated that there’s no better feeling than donning the national jersey.

He also spoke about handling pressure situations and the importance of experience after playing a decisive cameo in his team’s five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in their recently concluded IPL 2026 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing a stiff target of 206, RCB rode on a commanding 81 from Virat Kohli and a blistering 55 by Devdutt Padikkal to stay on course. However, a mini-collapse in the latter stages left the side needing composure in the death overs before Krunal stepped up with an unbeaten 23 off 12 balls to seal the chase on Friday.

Walking in at a tense juncture, Krunal admitted the pressure was palpable, especially given his limited time in the middle this season.

“There was pressure. Obviously, this was the 7th or 8th match, and before this game, I had played only two innings with the bat. Sometimes, when there’s no continuity, you can suddenly get into a pressure situation,” Krunal told JioHotstar.

He added that his versatility and experience across batting positions helped him stay composed. “But I’ve been doing this role for a long time, from No. 3 to No. 8. So, whatever experience I have, I try to use it, and I try to be as calm and present as possible in that situation,” he said.

Krunal’s counterattack came at a crucial moment when RCB needed quick runs to regain control of the chase. In the 18th over, he took on left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, smashing boundaries and a six to shift momentum decisively in RCB’s favour.

Speaking about his aspirations beyond the IPL, Krunal reiterated his desire to return to international cricket. “There’s nothing bigger than playing in the blue jersey once again. My goal has always been to play for India. But again, what do I have in my control? Consistent performances and how I win games for my team, that’s what I try to focus on,” he expressed.

Krunal emphasised the role of handling pressure and personal growth in shaping his approach, saying, “I’ve always enjoyed pressure situations. I’ve learned a lot from my life in cricket, because you only have one brain and you use the same brain in life and in sports. So, I’ve always focused on how I can get better as a person, and that is the reason I’m able to play cricket this way.”

Krunal also spoke about evolving as a bowler in the fast-changing T20 landscape, where batters are constantly innovating. “Every year, batting is evolving at such a pace that you genuinely feel, while standing on your mark, ‘Where will you bowl?’ Because you feel like the batter can hit you anywhere.”

He credited his efforts to stay ahead of the curve by adding variations to his bowling as he stated, “So that innovation came from a place of ‘How can I be one step ahead?’ It’s not that I didn’t do it before. Why should fast bowlers have all the fun, right? I think spinners should too. Whatever is happening, it’s good, and people are trying to copy it. So, it’s good to set a trend.”

Krunal further acknowledged the backing of RCB’s spin-bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan in helping him develop his craft. “I felt that last year was very good for me, so coming into this season, I was thinking about what else I can add to my bowling. A lot of credit goes to our spin-bowling coach, Malolan, who has left me free. He has backed me a lot and gave me confidence. So, that also makes a difference,” he mentioned. IANS

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