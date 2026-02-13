Nottingham Forest Sacks Head Coach Sean Dyche After 17 Matches

New Delhi: Nottingham Forest sacked Sean Dyche, who has been relieved of his duties as head coach after 17 matches in charge, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The development came after Forest’s goalless draw with Premier League bottom club Wolves. Dyche leaves with Forest three points above the relegation zone with 12 games of the season remaining.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club, and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time,” Forest said in a statement.

The 54-year-old succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October and had signed a contract until the summer of 2027. Interestingly, Postecoglou lasted just 39 days in the job after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked just three matches into the 2025-26 campaign. IANS

