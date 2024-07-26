Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Set for Potential Blockbuster Clash in Olympic Men's Singles Draw

PARIS: Top seed Novak Djokovic could face 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster second-round match in the Olympic men’s singles after the draw was made at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Serbia’s Djokovic, bidding to claim the Olympic gold medal that has eluded him, could have his path blocked by the Spaniard who has reigned supreme on the Parisian clay.

Djokovic, promoted to number one seed after the withdrawal of Italy’s Jannik Sinner due to illness, will face Australia’s Matthew Ebden in the opening round.

If he wins and Nadal beats Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics the pair will continue a huge career rivalry which has seen them clash 10 times at the French Open — three in final, all of which Nadal won.

Men’s second seed Carlos Alcaraz, who claimed his fourth Grand Slam title by winning Wimbledon this month, will face Lebanon’s Hady Habib in the first round.

Nadal and Alcaraz have joined forced as a Spanish dream team for the men’s doubles and although not seeded will be strong medal contenders. They will play Argentine duo Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni in the first round.

In the women’s singles draw, top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland meets Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu while second seed Coco Gauff faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Defending men’s singles champion Alexander Zverev, seeded three, faces Spain’s Jaume Munar in his opening match.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka of Japan takes on three-time major champion Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Kerber, who won three different Grand Slam titles, will retire from tennis after the Paris Games, the German said on Thursday.

Former world number one Kerber, 36, finished runner-up to Puerto Rican Monica Puig at Rio in 2016 and won the Australian Open and US Open titles that year.

The left-hander won Wimbledon in 2018 and reached the quarter-finals on the red clay of Roland Garros twice.

“Before the @Olympics begin, I can already say that I will never forget #Paris2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player,” Kerber wrote on social media. “I took the toughest decision of my life today. It’s really not so easy to make such a big decision. If I could I would play forever but there should be a time,” she said after the draw.

Kerber returned to the WTA Tour this season after 18 months on a maternity break and bows out with 14 tournament wins in her career. Agencies

