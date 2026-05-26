Novak Djokovic Passes Tough Perricard Test at French Open

Paris: Novak Djokovic survived a stern opening-round test at Roland Garros when he rallied to defeat Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 to book his place in the second round in Paris.

Making a record 82nd Grand Slam main draw appearance in the French capital this year, breaking a record he held jointly with Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez, Djokovic is now 80-2 in opening matches at the majors, and hasn’t lost a first match at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

He is now 22-0 in opening matches on the terre battue, which is the most Roland-Garros first-round wins of any man without suffering a loss in the Open era. He also is now 13-0 against French players in Paris all-time.

The Serb will look to maintain his perfect Parisian record against Frenchmen when he plays Valentin Royer next.

Down a set against the big-serving Frenchman in their first career head-to-head meeting, Djokovic was increasingly frustrated.

After not having a break point against Perricard’s massive delivery in the opening set - with a break by the home favourite at 5-5 helping him become the first French player to win a set against Djokovic in Paris in 14 years - Djokovic was zero-for-nine after nearly 12 completed games in the second set, French Open reports.

After Perricard saved three set points at 5-6 with aces, he couldn’t see off a fourth. Djokovic returned the serve on that key point, and won a 17-shot rally to, finally, equal the scoreboard.

He opened the point up with a delicate drop shot, and though Perricard raced forward admirably to retrieve it, he fired his forehand passing attempt just wide to lose the game.

From there, the floodgates opened. Back on even footing, Djokovic broke three more times to extinguish the Mpetshi Perricard threat and move safely through to round two. IANS

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