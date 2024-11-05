Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From ATP Finals Due To Injury

TURIN: Defending ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has decided to withdraw from the season-ending finale due to injury, the Serb informed on Tuesday.
"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," the 37-year-old Djokovic posted on Instagram.
"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!", the former world number one added.
The record 24-times Grand Slam champion's absence means that Norway's Casper Ruud, Australian Alex de Minaur and Russian Andrey Rublev have all sealed their berth in the tournament featuring the world's top 8 players ranked by the ATP.
Notably, current world number one Jannik Sinner, twice former champion Alexander Zverev, four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and American Taylor Fritz have already qualified for the ATP Finals scheduled to be held in Turin from November 10-17.
Meanwhile, Djokovic won a record seventh title at the season-ending tournament last year, defeating local boy Sinner in the final.
