Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From ATP Finals Due To Injury

TURIN: Defending ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has decided to withdraw from the season-ending finale due to injury, the Serb informed on Tuesday.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," the 37-year-old Djokovic posted on Instagram.

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!", the former world number one added.

The record 24-times Grand Slam champion's absence means that Norway's Casper Ruud, Australian Alex de Minaur and Russian Andrey Rublev have all sealed their berth in the tournament featuring the world's top 8 players ranked by the ATP.