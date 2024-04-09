Novak Djokovic, Rohan Bopanna reflect on being oldest World No.1s in ATP Rankings

Monte Carlo: The 36-year-old Novak Djokovic and 44-year-old Rohan Bopanna both champions are defying the odds and proving that age is just a number with their singles and doubles No. 1 crowns in ATP Rankings history.

On Sunday, Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history while Bopanna leads the ATP Doubles Rankings. “It’s not really balanced. It’s not 50-50. He brings more years to the 80. But I think we’re still going strong,” Djokovic said in a video shared by ATP Tour on X.

The duo shared words of wisdom, saying “experience prevails” and added that tennis provide a variety of valuable lessons

“I’d say experience, but also still being devoted and dedicated to the game every single day. I see him in the gym countless hours, also in the physio a bit more than before. But it’s amazing to share the Tour with you for so many years and what an incredible moment to be the oldest No. 1 in singles and doubles at the same time,” Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is hopeful to accomplish something in India soon so they can play there.

“It’s great for Serbian tennis and Indian tennis and hopefully we can do something in India soon, we can play there. I really look forward to it. It’s amazing. We are old, but gold!” Djokovic said.

On the other hand, the Serbian enters the Monte-Carlo Masters with an 8-3 record this season and has battled at times, dropping in the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the third round at Indian Wells. (ANI)

