NSF Conclave key towards India’s preparation for Asian Games, CWG, and Olympics: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the National Sports Federation Conclave 2026 represents a key step in streamlining India’s preparations for major international sporting competitions over the next decade.

The conclave brought together officials from 37 National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the Indian Olympic Association, to discuss India’s sporting roadmap and strategies for upcoming events such as the 2026 Commonwealth Games, 2026 Asian Games, and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, “The National Sports Federation Conclave marks a coordinated step towards India’s preparation for upcoming global sporting events.”

The minister underlined the Centre’s vision of establishing India as a major sporting nation through scientific training systems, long-term athlete development, improved infrastructure, and sustained support mechanisms for elite athletes.

Highlighting the need for institutional reforms and stronger coordination among stakeholders, Mandaviya said, “India’s sporting future depends on stronger coordination between athletes, federations, and governments.”

He stressed that athlete welfare should remain central to all administrative decisions and called on federations to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely elections while strengthening governance systems. “Athlete welfare and athlete-centric governance must remain the core focus of every federation,” Mandaviya said.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to tackle doping in sports through awareness drives, education programmes, and stricter enforcement.

“Eradicating doping from the Indian sports ecosystem requires collective responsibility and strict action,” Mandaviya said, while urging federations, coaches, and support staff to work together to promote a clean sporting environment.

Mandaviya further highlighted initiatives such as the Khelo India, Fit India Movement, and the upcoming Khelo Bharat Mission as part of the government’s larger effort to strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem.

He also spoke about the importance of sports science, increased competition exposure, professional leagues, academies, and private-sector participation in improving India’s medal prospects at future international events.

During the conclave, the National Sports Governance Act 2025 Rules and Reform Guidelines Handbook was formally unveiled.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse highlighted the importance of science-backed training and long-term planning in building a stronger sporting structure. “India’s march towards Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics 2028 will be driven by performance, powered by science and anchored in stronger federations,” she said. IANS

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