Nuno Borges stuns Rafael Nadal to win Swedish Open

Bastad: World number 51 Nuno Borges defeated Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, at the Swedish Open to secure his first ATP title.

This resounding victory came against the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who was playing his first final since 2022.

Nadal, now 38, has been battling injuries for the past few years, causing his ranking to drop to 261. In a strategic move to prioritise his fitness for the Olympics, Nadal decided to skip Wimbledon this year. Despite his illustrious career and vast experience, Nadal could not match the energy and determination of the 27-year-old Portuguese player.

For Borges, this victory marks a significant milestone in his career. Playing in his first ATP final, Borges managed to dismantle Nadal’s game with remarkable composure. He took the first set in 46 minutes and won three consecutive games in the second set to seal his triumph. His victory over Nadal, who was competing in his 131st final, left the audience in awe.

“It’s crazy. I know we all wanted Rafa to win - a part of me wished that too - but something even bigger inside of me really pushed through today,” Borges said after the match. “I was wishing for this moment for a while already. I’m just really happy overall. I really don’t know what to say. I’m very emotional.”

Despite the loss, Nadal remains focused on his main goal for the year: playing at Roland Garros for the Olympic tennis tournament, which begins on July 27. The clay courts of Paris have been a stronghold for Nadal, where he has won 14 French Open titles.

