Nupur, Jasmine Enters Final of World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool

Liverpool: Nupur and Jasmine entered the finals of World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Friday. Jaismine (57kg) won 5:0 against Venezuela’s Omailyn Carolina Alcala Segovia to become the first Indian to reach the final as Nupur (80+kg) defeated Turkey’s Duztas Seyma 5:0 to book her spot in the last round. Nupur and Duztas had also faced-off in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Cup Astana with the Indian winning that bout 5:0. Agencies

