Auckland: New Zealand have been forced to make a change to their squad ahead of the second Test against India after fast bowler Blair Tickner picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Wellington.

Tickner sustained a right hamstring injury earlier this week and will now miss the Christchurch Test, which begins on November 27. The 33-year-old is scheduled to undergo further medical assessments in Christchurch to establish the severity of the injury and determine his recovery period. IANS

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