NZ VS IND: Kane Williamson out of 2nd Test against lndia due to groin strain

Christchurch: Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test match against India, as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday. Williamson, who suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka last month and was sidelined for their drought-breaking victory over India in Bengaluru earlier this week, will remain in New Zealand to continue working towards full fitness.

Head coach Gary Stead said that while Williamson was making progress, he wasn't yet ready to return to Test cricket.

“We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit. We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," said Stead. New Zealand's victory over India in the first Test was their first in the Asian country since 1988 and moved them up to fourth place on the current World Test Championship standings. (IANS)

