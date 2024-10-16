NZ VS IND: New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India Test series due to knee injury

NEW DELHI: New Zealand right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against India due to a knee injury.

Sears’s departure to India was delayed after he experienced pain in his left knee during New Zealand’s recent tour of Sri Lanka. Scans back home revealed a tear to his meniscus, prompting medical consultations in hopes he could be cleared to play.

“However, following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series. A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course,” New Zealand Cricket said.

Jacob Duffy has been called in as his replacement and the uncapped 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler will leave for India on Wednesday. Agencies

Also Read: Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy get New Zealand cricket central contracts

Also Watch: