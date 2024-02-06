NZ VS SA 1st Test: Proteas’ debutant skipper Neil Brand rewrites history

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand]: South Africa’s skipper Neil Brand made history on Monday, securing the best bowling figures by a bowler on his Test debut while leading the side. Brand accomplished this record during the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Mount Maunganui. Leading a largely inexperienced South African line-up with a lot of uncapped players, Brand took 6/119 in his first innings as a captain. He got the wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, skipper Tim Southee and Neil Brand.

Brand has gone past Bangladesh’s Naimur Rahman, who secured 6/132 against India in November 2000. This was also Bangladesh’s first-ever Test.

The best figures by a South African bowler on Test debut are by legendary all-rounder Lance Klusner, getting 8/64 against India back in November 1996. Brand is also the first-ever South African spinner to get a six-wicket haul on Test debut.

He is the fourth South African captain to have claimed a Test five-wicket haul, joining the company of legendary Shaun Pollock, Trevor Goddard, and Eiulf Nupen (two times)

Coming to the match, the Kiwis were bowled out for 511 in their first innings after being put to bat first by the Proteas. Besides Rachin’s 240 in 366 balls (26 fours and three sixes), Kane Williamson’s 30th Test century, 118 in 289 balls, with 16 fours guided the Kiwis to a big score.(ANI)

Also Read: Neil Wagner replaces injured Henry in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh Tests

Also Watch: