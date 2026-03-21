Odisha FC Triumphs Over NorthEast United with 4-1 Victory in ISL Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha FC registered a comprehensive 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday. The result was 2-1 at the half time.

Rahul KP handed Odisha FC an early lead before Macarton Nickson drew NorthEast United FC level, but debutant Subham Bhattacharya restored the advantage prior to the break. Later Rahul KP added his second in the second half, before an own goal by Bekey Oram.

Highlanders were reduced to 10 men in the game after right back Muthu Mayakkannan was sent off in the first half.

Odisha made an early impact in the sixth minute following a defensive lapse from the hosts. Striker Rahim Ali’s pressure on NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh worked as the ball fell kindly for the former, who sent it to Rahul to finish calmly.

The Highlanders responded immediately. In the 10th minute, Parthib Gogoi surged down the left flank and set up Macarton Nickson, who finished with a composed right-footed strike from inside the box to level the scores at 1-1.

Odisha regained the lead in the 24th minute through debutant Subham. From a corner delivered by Isak, Rahim flicked the ball into the danger area, where Subham reacted quickest to stab it into the bottom-right corner and make it 2-1.

NorthEast United’s challenge became tougher in the 36th minute when right-back Muthu Mayakkannan was shown a red card for a foul on Rahul KP.

NEUFC began the second half with intent, pressing forward in search of an equaliser, but Odisha’s defence stood firm to deal with the pressure. Odisha gradually grew into the game and capitalised on their numerical advantage. In the 65th minute, Rahul KP found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper following a fast break and finished confidently to extend the lead to 3-1.

The visitors added a fourth just three minutes later. A cross into the box by right back Vanlalzuidika found Ali, and eventually Isak, who immediately smashed it into the goal. NorthEast midfielder Bekey tried to clear it but could only hit the roof of his own net, making it 4-1 in the 68th minute for the visitors.

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