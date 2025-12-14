Odisha Masters 2025: Assam shuttler Isharani Baruah in final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam shuttler Isharani Baruah stormed into the final of the Odisha Masters Badminton tournament in Cuttack on Saturday with a strong comeback victory. Isharani booked her place in the title clash after defeating Tanya Hemanth in the semi-final.

After losing the opening game 18-21, Isharani bounced back in emphatic fashion, dominating the next two games 21-7, 21-7 to seal the match in 54 minutes.

She will now face top seed Unnati Hooda in the final. Unnati secured her spot in the summit clash by overcoming Tasnim Mir 18-21, 21-16, 21-16 in the other semi-final.

Also Read: Lionel Messi India tour turns ugly in Kolkata, Hyderabad sets it right