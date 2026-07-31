Oil Town’s pride reaches Team India: Digboi’s Subhadeep appointed national fielding coach

Our Correspondent

DIGBOI : A wave of jubilation swept through the historic oil town of Digboi after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named hometown cricket coach Subhadeep "Joy Da" Ghosh as the new Fielding Coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team, marking a landmark moment not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast's sporting fraternity.

The announcement triggered widespread celebrations across Digboi, with residents, cricket lovers and former players hailing the appointment as one of the biggest sporting achievements to emerge from Upper Assam. Congratulatory messages poured in across social media, where public representatives, sports enthusiasts and well-wishers described Ghosh's elevation as a proud recognition of decades of commitment, discipline and excellence in Indian cricket.

Among the many voices celebrating the achievement was Digboi resident Amitava Choudhury, who termed the appointment "a proud moment for every resident of Digboi and Assam." He said, Ghosh's remarkable rise from a small industrial township to the Indian national team's coaching staff stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, hard work and unwavering dedication.

Born in Digboi on November 13, 1968, Ghosh represented Assam before later playing for Railways in the domestic circuit. A right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, he featured in 17 First-Class and 17 List-A matches between 1994 and 2005. While his playing career remained confined to domestic cricket, it was his transition into coaching that transformed him into one of India's most respected fielding specialists.

Over the years, Ghosh has built an outstanding reputation within the BCCI's high-performance ecosystem. Serving as a fielding coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, formerly the National Cricket Academy, he has mentored several of India's emerging stars through assignments with the India Under-19, India A and Indian Women's teams, earning widespread appreciation for his modern training methods and player development expertise.

His coaching credentials were further strengthened in the Indian Premier League, where he served as fielding coach of Kolkata Knight Riders during the franchise's victorious 2014 IPL campaign before joining the Delhi Capitals support staff. His emphasis on athleticism, discipline and elite fielding standards has made him one of the country's foremost experts in the discipline.

The BCCI's appointment of Ghosh comes following the completion of T. Dilip's tenure as India's fielding coach. Cricket observers believe his extensive experience in elite coaching environments and talent development will significantly bolster Team India's fielding standards as the national side prepares for a demanding international calendar.

Across Digboi, the appointment has been viewed as a defining chapter in the town's sporting history. Residents said Ghosh's achievement has placed the historic oil town firmly on India's cricketing map while inspiring aspiring cricketers across Assam and the Northeast to dream beyond geographical limitations.

Sports enthusiasts also described the development as a reflection of the Northeast's growing contribution to Indian sport. They expressed confidence that Ghosh's professionalism, technical expertise and proven track record would bring renewed energy and precision to Team India's fielding unit.

For Digboi, however, the moment transcends cricket. It is the story of a local boy whose relentless pursuit of excellence has culminated in one of the most coveted coaching roles in world cricket, reinforcing the belief that talent nurtured in Assam can excel on the grandest national stage.

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