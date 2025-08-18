Olivier Giroud becomes oldest Ligue 1 goalscorer

NEW DELHI: Veteran striker Olivier Giroud took only 11 minutes to score on his return to Ligue 1, but it was not enough as his new side Lille drew 3-3 at Brest on Sunday. Giroud was picked out by Felix Correia’s clever pass behind the defence and finished with a left-footed shot under the goalkeeper. The 38-year-old Giroud became Lille’s oldest scorer in Ligue 1 and he lasted the whole game.

Midfielder Hakon Arnar Haraldsson made it 2-0 before Kamory Doumbia scored twice to level the match. Lille regained the lead midway through the second half when Ngal’ayel Mukau scored following a corner, but Julien Le Cardinal equalized.

Paris Saint-Germain will begin its title defense later Sunday with a trip to Nantes, and traveled without goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who said he wants to leave the club and has been linked with a move to Manchester City. Agencies

