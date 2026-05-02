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Olympic bronze medallist Alysha Newman handed 20‑month ban for whereabouts failures

Olympic bronze medallist Alysha Newman handed 20-month ban by AIU for whereabouts failures in anti-doping testing.
Alysha Newman
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NEW DELHI: Olympic bronze medallist pole vaulter Alysha Newman has been suspended for 20 months for whereabouts failures in relation to anti-doping testing, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

“The AIU has banned Alysha Newman (Canada) for 20 months from 3 December 2025 for Whereabouts Failures. DQ results from 23 August 2025,” the anti-doping body posted on social media. Agencies

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suspended
Olympic bronze medallist
Alysha Newman
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