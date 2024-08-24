Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi storms to 800m win in Lausanne Diamond League

Lausanne: Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya inched ever so close to the men's 800 metres World record on Thursday night, missing the global mark by two tenths of a second in winning the Lausanne Diamond League with the second fastest time in history.

Wanyonyi, who turned 20 during the Paris Olympics, clocked one minute 41.11 seconds to narrowly miss the world mark of 1:40.91 set by Kenya's David Rudisha at the 2012 London Olympics.

The young Kenyan ferociously chased the green lights in the inner lane that keep pace with the World record in ideal conditions, just missing Rudisha's record but matching Wilson Kipketer's 1997 time as second fastest ever run.

"I'm so happy to have run the world lead (quickest time this season). I really loved the crowd, and I hope for the best in Silesia," said Wanyonyi, who will take aim at the record again on Sunday in Poland.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen exacted a small measure of revenge over American Cole Hocker in winning the men's 1,500m in 3:27.83, two weeks after Hocker shocked the Olympic field to win gold in Paris. The American crossed second.

"It's been almost two weeks since Paris so there was plenty of time to recover," said Ingebrigtsen, who bounced back from his fourth-place finish in the Olympic 1,500m to win the 5,000.

"A lot of it has been mental including going home, taking some easy days and then getting back to work.

"Tonight's race gave me good answers and I'm looking forward to building on this."

Hocker had chopped a whopping three seconds off his best time en route to his Olympic victory in one of the biggest upsets at Stade de France, and it has been a big adjustment for the newly crowned champion.

"Considering the overwhelming past two weeks, it was a solid race," Hocker said on Thursday. "Physically I felt comfortable, but mentally, it's a new challenge being announced as Olympic champion."

Double World women's shot put champion Chase Jackson of the US, who suffered heartbreak in Paris when she did not qualify for the final, hurled the shot 20.64 metres for the victory on Thursday, beating Germany's Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye by more than a metre.

Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell handed American Grant Holloway a rare defeat in the men's 110m hurdles. Broadbell, the bronze medallist in Paris, overtook Holloway from the final hurdle to cross in 13.10, while Holloway, who finally added an Olympic gold in Paris to his three world titles, had to settle for second in 13.14.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana blazed to 200m victory in 19.64 on the heels of his Paris victory. American Noah Lyles was missing from the field, having announced this week he was shutting down his season.

Two-times Olympic long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece soared 8.06m on his sixth and final jump to overtake Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock, who was second with 8.01.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the women's high jump world record-holder and Olympic champion from Ukraine, cleared 1.99m for the victory. Agencies

Also Read: Paris Olympic 2024: Emmanuel Wanyonyi extends Kenya’s 800 metres domination

Also Watch: