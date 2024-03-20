Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to compete in world relay championships

NEW DELHI: Olympic 100-metre champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will compete in his first race of the year next month and in May’s world relay championships, the Italian told the Gazzetta Dello Sport on Tuesday. “I think I will begin my season around mid-April with one or two 100m races, although nothing is definite yet,” said Jacobs, who has been based in Jacksonville, Florida where he is trained by American Rana Reider. Jacobs has as training partners American Trayvon Bromell, Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse and Japanese sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown. IANS

