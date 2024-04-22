Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir breaks world record in London marathon

LONDON: Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women-only world record by 45 seconds at the London Marathon, winning the World Athletics Platinum Label Road Race in 2:16:16 in London on Sunday.

The three-time world half-marathon champion sprinted away from World Record-holder Tigist Assefa, 2021 London winner Joyciline Jepkosgei and last year’s runner-up Megertu Alemu -– all of whom finished inside 2:17 -– to notch up her third victory in a World Marathon Majors race.

The pace had been swift from the outset as a lead pack of nine women passed through 10km in 31:26. By the time they reached halfway in 1:07:04, the pack was down to seven women, the World Athletics said in a report on its website on Sunday. IANS

