Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen to miss Australian Open

NEW DELHI: Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from this month’s Australian Open as she continues to work her way back to full fitness after undergoing elbow surgery, the Olympic champion said on Thursday. The world number 24, who reached the Melbourne final in 2024, took a break ?from the sport last year after opting to undergo arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow. She missed the U.S. Open before returning to action at the China Open in September, where she was forced to retire from her third-round match due to pain in her elbow. Agencies

