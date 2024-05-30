Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz banned for doping: Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU)

NEW DELHI: Brazilian former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz has been banned for 16 months after he was found to have violated anti-doping regulations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a statement. The 30-year-old, who won Olympic gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, setting the Olympic record at 6.03 metres, and took bronze in Tokyo in 2021, will miss this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Braz has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He was deemed to have breached the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (ADR 2.1) relating to "Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete's Sample".

Braz was provisionally suspended in July after a positive result following a test at the Bauhaus Galen Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. Agencies

