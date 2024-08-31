Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat prays for strength, courage at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50-kg final match in the Paris games, on Friday visited the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, saying she prayed for strength and courage.

After offering prayers, she told the media that she was feeling good after coming here. “I am feeling a positive energy...I prayed to Waheguru to give me strength and courage,” she said, adding “May all our loved ones be healthy, our country remain safe, and continue to progress. I have sought blessings from Waheguru to guide us and help us work in the right direction for humanity.”

Donning saffron headgear and wearing a white salwar with green patterns, the wrestler along with her husband, Somvir Rathee, offered prayers at Sikhism’s holiest shrine which gets millions of visitors annually. IANS

