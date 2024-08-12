Olympics: Netherlands runner Sifan Hassan clinches gold in women’s marathon at Paris 2024 Games

Paris: The Netherlands runner Sifan Hassan completed an extraordinary journey at the Olympics by clinching gold in the women’s marathon at the Paris 2024 Games, adding to her bronze medals in both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

Hassan’s incredible feat places her among the all-time greats of Olympic history, reminiscent of legends like Paavo Nurmi and Emil Zatopek.

Hassan, who stunned the world three years ago with her ambitious attempt at an Olympic treble in the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m, once again pushed the boundaries of endurance and determination in Paris. This time, she raised the stakes even higher by adding the marathon to her list of events, a decision that left many in awe and some in disbelief.

Few could have imagined that she would seriously attempt the grueling marathon on top of the two longer track races. Yet, just 36 hours after competing in the 10,000m at the Stade de France, Hassan stood at the marathon’s starting line.

Despite admitting that she was scared to take on the marathon, Hassan’s courage and resilience shone through as she battled fiercely with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa. In the final stretch, Hassan found an extra gear, shaking off her rival and crossing the finish line in an Olympic record time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 55 seconds.

Hassan became the first woman in history to medal in the 5,000m, 10,000m, and marathon at the same Olympic Games, joining the ranks of Zatopek, who accomplished a similar feat in 1952. Over the course of her races in Paris, Hassan covered a staggering 62.2 kilometres (38.65 miles), IANS

