One of the best moments for Bangladesh cricket: skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said their first-ever 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi is one of the most celebrated feats in the country's cricketing history. Bangladesh faced political turmoil and severe flooding when the Najmul-led Test team travelled to Pakistan for the two-Test series, worsening conditions for those affected.

"I think this win will bring joy to the people of the country because, in past few days...say flood or the protest, people have gone through many difficulties," Najmul said after the six-wicket win in the second Test on Tuesday. "But the way we played the match, I think this will bring a bit of laughter to the people's faces. And all of us know to what extent the general people of our country are crazy about cricket. Everyone supports us even if we lose matches. So we tried that how we can give something to the people of our country," he added.

"Very important (the series win). I think everyone struggled a lot in the last one and a half months. But we all know that cricket is a very emotional thing in our country. So, I hope they will somewhat smile because we won the series and won the matches. And we are very happy that our crowd has got some happiness in their faces," he said. IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hopeful of reaching semis after loss to Australia

Also Watch: