‘One of the greatest comebacks in IPL history’: Sanjay Banger backs KKR’s playoffs charge

New Delhi: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on course to script one of the greatest comebacks in IPL history after the three-time champions reignited their playoff hopes with a stunning turnaround in IPL 2026.

After struggling in the early half of the season and staying near the bottom of the points table, KKR have bounced back strongly with four consecutive victories to emerge as serious contenders for a top-four finish.

“KKR have won four matches in a row. Their team balance is looking solid. The spin attack has regained its bite, and the batting unit is firing consistently. They are peaking at the right time, which is what matters most in a long tournament,” Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

“Teams that build momentum towards the business end often go deep into the playoffs. KKR are in a very good space right now. That’s why their playoff probability has gone up significantly,” he added.

Bangar further stated that Kolkata’s remaining fixtures could define one of the most memorable turnarounds seen in the league.

“If they win their remaining four games, they will pull off one of the greatest comebacks in IPL history. From the bottom of the table to the top four, that would be a remarkable turnaround. It will take a special effort, but with the form they are in, it looks possible,” he said.

Bangar also reflected on the shifting dynamics of the playoff race following Punjab Kings’ defeat to Delhi Capitals, saying the result has complicated Punjab’s hopes of securing a top-two finish.

“This loss against Delhi has hurt Punjab’s chances of finishing in the top two. They were flying high at the start, but now the momentum has completely shifted. They need to find a way of winning at least two out of their three remaining games to stay in the hunt of qualifying for the knockouts,” Bangar said.

Meanwhile, KKR are placed at eighth position in the points table with nine points in ten matches. They will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 13. IANS

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