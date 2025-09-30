One of the most special knocks of my life. Chak De India, says Tilak Varma

Dubai: India’s rising star Tilak Varma described his unbeaten 69 in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan as “one of the most special knocks” of his career.

Coming in with India reeling at 20/3, Tilak delivered an innings of poise and precision under pressure to hit three fours and four sixes in a knock to be remembered for ages. While others faltered, Varma stood tall by anchoring the chase and dished out a masterclass in timing and temperament.

“It was pressure. They (Pakistan) were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm,” Tilak said, reflecting on the tense moments in the final.

Highlighting his teammates’ contributions, he added, “Fantastic knock from Sanju Samson. The way Shivam Dube batted under pressure was important for the country. Their performance lifted the team when it mattered most.”

Tilak also emphasized preparation and flexibility as key factors in handling high-pressure situations. “We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any order and was backing my game. When the wickets are on the slower side, I have talked to Gautam Gambhir sir and worked hard,” he said.

Describing his innings, Tilak said, “One of the most special knocks of my life. Chak De India.” He struck three boundaries and four towering sixes, anchoring the chase and guiding India to a five-wicket win to secure the nation’s ninth Asia Cup title.

Tilak’s words highlighted not only his own composure under pressure but also the collective effort of the team. “The way we supported each other, planned for different situations, and stayed calm under pressure made the difference,” he added, capturing the essence of India’s triumph in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. IANS

