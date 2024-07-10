Open to play Champions Trophy 2025 if selected, says retired David Warner

MELBOURNE: David Warner has declared his international career a “closed chapter” but at the same time, the Australian batting great won’t mind padding up in the Champions Trophy next year should he be selected, something that has been described as an “emergency option” by his ODI captain Pat Cummins.

Warner retired from ODIs after Australia’s World Cup-winning run in November last year, while his last Test was against Pakistan in January. His final T20I came against India on June 24 at the shortest format’s recently-concluded global showpiece.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight,” Warner wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. Agencies

Also Read: T20 World Cup: David Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket

Also Watch: