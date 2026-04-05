‘Opening partnership set up the game,’ says Ricky Ponting after PBKS win

Chennai: Head coach Ricky Ponting lauded Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) opening pair for setting up the chase and also praised the bowling unit after their win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 7th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Ponting said the opening partnership played a key role in laying the foundation for the successful run chase of 210 runs in just 18.4 overs on a high-scoring pitch.

“Great game of cricket, the right team ended up coming out on top, it was an incredibly good run chase, one that I was pretty confident with at the halfway mark, but I think if we wind the clock back right at the start, I mean obviously a very good pitch, I’m really actually quite glad that the bowling group tried and probably exhausted almost every option, we tried everything,” Ponting said in a dressing room video released by PBKS.

He was particularly impressed with the aggressive intent shown by the openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, which allowed the team to stay ahead of the required rate from the onset as the team scored 55 runs in just four overs.

“Priyansh, that’s as good a ball striking as I think I’ve ever seen. That opening partnership, I know Prabh, you were probably a little bit disappointed with yourself tonight, because you, well I just spoke to you then, you probably got a little bit caught up in what Priyansh was doing, but one thing you need to know mate, you just need to keep playing your way, playing your game. You’ve ended up with 43 off 34 anyway, in an incredibly good opening partnership, that partnership set up the game,” he added.

Ponting said the early momentum gave him full confidence in the batting group during the chase. He also lauded Cooper Connolly for excellent knock.

“Koop’s (Cooper Connolly) outstanding again, just coming in and playing your way, the intent to that run chase, I mean I know when you’re chasing 210, you’ve got to go out and you’ve got to throw caution to the wind, but after the first six overs I wasn’t concerned at all, I just had that much confidence in this batting group and the way that we were going to go about it,” Ponting said. IANS

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