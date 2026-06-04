Over 400 Athletes from 60 Nations to Vie at Inaugural World Yogasana Championships 2026 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Over 400 athletes from more than 60 countries will compete in the inaugural World Yogasana Championships (WYC) 2026, set to be held at the EKA Arena from June 4 to 8.

The five-day event will bring together participants from countries including the United States, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan, marking the first global championship for Yogasana as a competitive sport. Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Ayush, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism, and the Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association, the championship is being seen as an important milestone in the effort to establish Yogasana as an internationally recognised sporting discipline.

Hosts India will field a 122-member contingent. Athletes will compete across six age-categories — Sub-Junior (10 to 14 years), Junior (14 to 18 years), Senior (18 to 28 years), Senior A (28 to 35 years), Senior B (35 to 45 years), and Senior C (45 to 55 years) for both men and women.

The competition will feature individual events, artistic events, and traditional group categories. The organisers will also introduce an electronic scoring system at the global level for the first time, aimed at improving transparency and consistency in judging. (IANS)

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