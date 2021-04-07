Over Rs 5 crore spent on Tokyo-bound shooters

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday reiterated its support to the Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes, saying that it has all along "realised Indias dream at the Olympic Games through athlete-centric development". The ministry, through its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for elite athletes, has spent upwards of Rs five crore on the 15 Olympic-bound shooters. A sum of Rs 1.02 crore has been spent on shotgun stalwart Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who was a part of the scheme from September 2017 to August 2018 and was re-inducted in December 2019 after he booked an Olympic quota place in skeet. A sum of Rs 88.1 lakh has gone into customised support for Mairaj while the rest of the money has been given as 'out-of-pocket allowance' (OPA). IANS



