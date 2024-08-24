PAK VS BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh batters fight back against Pakistan on day 3

Rawalpindi: Four of Bangladesh’s top seven batters hit defiant fifties in a spirited fightback to help the visitors to 316-5 in reply to Pakistan’s 448-6 declared in the opening test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

After Shadman Islam (93) and Mominul Haque (50) steadied the innings, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das forged an unbroken 98-run stand for the sixth wicket to keep Bangladesh in the contest.

Bangladesh finished day three 132 behind but will expect Mushfiqur (55) and Litton (52) to help erase the deficit when they resume on Saturday. Agencies

