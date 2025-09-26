Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup thriller, to meet India in final

Dubai: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in their last Super 4 match and reached the final of T20 Asia Cup where they will face India on Sunday.

After scoring modest 135 runs on the board at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, Pakistan restricted their opponent at just 124 in allotted overs.

Shaheen Afridi claimed Parvez Emon in the first over. The left-hander pacer then grabbed Towhid Hridoy in the fifth over when the score was 23. Bangladesh lost wickets in regular intervals. Shamim Hossain scored 30 runs in the middle overs. They needed 23 runs in the final over, but could managed 11 runs off Rauf.

Afridi (3/17) and Haris Rauf (3/33) were the most successful bowlers while spinner Salim Ayub also took two wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed led a disciplined bowling effort with figures of 3-28 as Pakistan were restricted to 135/8.

On a surface offering grip and turn, Bangladesh’s bowlers struck at regular intervals, with Taskin well-supported by Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan also taking key wickets. Pakistan failed to have any sort of momentum in their innings and could go only past the 130-mark, thanks to cameos of 31 and 25 from Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz, respectively.

Pushed into batting first, Pakistan endured a shaky start as Taskin struck early to dismiss Sahibzada Farhan, while Mahedi removed Saim Ayub for his fourth duck in T20Is. Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha briefly lifted the pressure with some boundaries. However, the scoring remained subdued, with Pakistan crawling to just 27/2 at the end of Power-play.

In an attempt to break free in the seventh over, Fakhar could only manage to hole out to wide long-off off Rishad, who again struck with his googly to trap Hussain Talat lbw. When Rahman struck a crucial blow by removing Pakistan captain Agha and sent a largely Bangladesh supporting crowd into raptures, the end of the innings fell imminent.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, promoted up the order, survived two dropped chances in the 12th over off Rishad and an lbw review that stayed not out due to the umpire’s call. He briefly counterattacked with a towering six over deep midwicket but eventually fell to a full toss, skying a catch that wicketkeeper Jaker Ali completed near square leg off Taskin’s bowling.

Haris and Nawaz threatened to apply the desired finishing touches to Pakistan’s innings before the former was dismissed courtesy of a sharp reflex catch by Mahedi off his own bowling. Soon after, Emon produced a moment of brilliance at cover to send Nawaz packing and give Taskin his third wicket, as Pakistan huffed and puffed their way to posting 135.

Brief scores: Pakistan 135/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 31, Mohammad Nawaz 25; Taskin Ahmed 3-28, Rishad Hossain 2-18) beat Bangladesh 124/9 in 20 overs (Shamim Hussain 30, Saif Hasan 18, Haris Rauf 3/33, Shaheen Afridi 3/17, Salim Ayub 2/ 16). Agencies

