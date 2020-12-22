Pakistan captain Babar Azam ruled out of 1st New Zealand Test

NAPIER: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand starting Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday. In Babar's absence, Mohammad Rizwan will captain the Pakistan side at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Babar had fractured his right thumb a day after Imam had fractured his left thumb during training sessions in Queenstown last week. Both are yet to return to nets with the team's medical staff closely monitoring their progress. Decision on their participation in the second Test, which commences in Christchurch from January 3, will be made closer to the time, a PCB statement read. Pakistan have already lost the ongoing three-match T20I series with a game left to be played on Tuesday. "Although it will be nearly two weeks to Babar's injury when the first Test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions. I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui and use the opportunity to rise to the occasion and put the disappointment of the T20I series behind them," said Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. IANS





