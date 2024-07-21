Pakistan Cricket Board denies NOCs to Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan citing busy schedule

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan for the Global T20 in Canada.

This decision follows shortly after a similar refusal for Naseem Shah’s participation in The Hundred, where he had a contract with Birmingham Phoenix. In a statement, the PCB clarified that the decision was made after consulting with the players and the selection committee, highlighting the demanding international schedule ahead.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players. After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” read a statement released by PCB on Friday night.

“The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is. As such, and in line with the PCB’s workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season, which commences with the two-Test series against Bangladesh.”

While players like Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, and Asif Ali have been granted NOCs for various T20 tournaments, the PCB’s stance is stricter for those integral to the Test team, especially with a busy Test schedule approaching.

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan are marquee players for Pakistan, and their absence from the Global T20 Canada is significant. Afridi had anticipated participating in the tournament, having already withdrawn from The Hundred. The decision may lead to discontent among players, as the central contracts signed last year allowed for participation in two overseas franchise competitions per year, provided they did not clash with international commitments. However, the PCB retains the right to refuse NOCs if it deems necessary for the national team’s best interests. IANS

