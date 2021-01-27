Pakistan host South Africa for first time in 13 years

KARACHI: Pakistan will host South Africa in a Test match at home for the first time in 13 years when their two-Test series commences here on Tuesday.



Pakistan could not host an international team between 2009 and 2015 after the deadly attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, and although cricket has been played in the country over the past few years, there had been no Test cricket up until late last year when Sri Lanka toured there.

The Sri Lankans, who toured Pakistan for two Test matches in December 2019, were followed by Bangladesh for two Tests, one of which was in February, and the other was in April. IANS



